First of 5 Manatees rescued from Whiskey Creek

Posted at 9:58 AM, Sep 06, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are working together to rescue and free five manatees.

The Manatees have been stuck in a weir in the Whiskey Creek community since Hurricane Idalia increased water levels last week.

LCSO says storm surge from the Hurricane trapped the Manatees within a canal.

LCSO says the Mote Marine Aquarium and the University of Florida are also helping with the rescue.

According to LCSO, the rescue is expected to take all day.

