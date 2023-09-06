First of 5 Manatees rescued from Whiskey Creek

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are working together to rescue and free five manatees.

The Manatees have been stuck in a weir in the Whiskey Creek community since Hurricane Idalia increased water levels last week.

LCSO says storm surge from the Hurricane trapped the Manatees within a canal.

LCSO says the Mote Marine Aquarium and the University of Florida are also helping with the rescue.

According to LCSO, the rescue is expected to take all day.