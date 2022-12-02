FEMA: Out of 3,200 requests for a trailer, only 13 southwest Florida families are in one

ST. JAMES CITY, Fla. — More than 2,400 families in Lee County have requested a FEMA trailer. FEMA says not a single trailer has been delivered in the county.

FEMA leaders said on a call Friday afternoon in all of southwest Florida, only 13 families have received a FEMA trailer for temporary housing. 3,200 across the six eligible counties have been requested.

A FEMA representative says there are 84 work orders in place, which means 84 families will get a trailer in the next several weeks. This still leaves thousands waiting for one, which could include the Pintos.

"It was total devastation inside," said Joseph Pinto, who lives in St. James City.

Joseph and his wife Dawn got around four feet of water in their home.

"We put so much work into it while Joe was sick," Dawn said.

They remodeled the home in March and had been working on it since 2019, but had to stop for a little bit.

"I found out that I was battling cancer, being a 9/11 responder," Joseph said.

He's now in remission but is now battling FEMA for a trailer.

"Every time we talk to FEMA, it's kind of the same bureaucracy," he said. "No commitment as to when we'll receive the trailer."

An inspector came out on November 3 and measured the property. Joseph said they also inspected the water and electric lines. The inspector, according to Joseph, said the trailer could go on their property, which was a month ago.

"It's frustrating, but I know it's frustrating for a lot of people," Joseph said.

A lot of people as in 3,200 families requesting a FEMA trailer. FEMA leaders say most of the families are in Lee County — 2,400. Charlotte County needs 500, and in Sarasota, 200.

FEMA leaders say they have enough trailers to house everyone, but said the delay comes back to inspections, the complexity of the project and contacting everyone eligible.

"They just continue to say call back in two days and we may have more information," Dawn said.

It's a waiting game for the Pintos as they work to rebuild.

"We want to be on our property," Joseph said. "This was meant to be our home after everything we've both gone through."

It's another battle Joseph says they're going to power through.

"My mottos' always been never give up," he said.

During the teleconference, FEMA said they look at over 500 sites to set up a park full of trailers for families. They also met with Lee County leaders on Friday.

No locations were disclosed but they said if a group site is developed the Army Corps of Engineers are in charge of developing it.