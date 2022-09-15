FDOT looking for suggestions to improve Pine Island Road

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Pine Island Road is a main thoroughfare for drivers and thousands travel on it every day. The Florida Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting to see what changes drivers would like to see.

The area FDOT is focusing on goes from Burnt Store Road to the border of Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. That's about nine miles of roadway in a county growing fast.

One of the main suggestions FDOT has heard so far comes back to pedestrian safety.

"We’re trying to make sure we’re giving people the option to kind of see if they want pedestrian facilitation, do they want to add crosswalks?" said Adam Rose with FDOT.

We asked drivers what improvements if any, they would like to see.

"If we could reduce the number of cars, but that's not going to happen," said Michael Frost, who's on the road about five days a week. "I don’t see any hazardous problems on this road, it’s just that it’s quite congested."

Another driver, John Taylor, says he wants to see the street lights timed out better.

"People are coming up on the lights that are turning red and the other lights are turning green and these lights are backing up, so I think they should do a better job at timing them," Taylor said.

Adam Gilardi says he wants FDOT to not only focus on drivers but pedestrians, especially as more homes and businesses are built.

"Sidewalks could definitely be helpful because people get around on foot and by bike," Gilardi said.

Rose said they're aware the growth will contribute to more foot traffic, which is a priority for them.

"We realize there are going to be a growth of pedestrians walking and biking, so we just want to be able to facilitate that kind of safe area," Rose. "With the input from the locals, that’s going to be the crucial feedback that we need."

Some drivers said they would like to see more lanes added in some parts of Pine Island Road.

"There’s going to be some areas where I imagine that we could do some widening. Right of ways is always something that we look into," Rose explained.

Rose said anything is on the table at this point, though it's going to take some time before you'll see any changes.

"Because we’re in such an early phase, it could just take years," he said.

FDOT is asking for public feedback through an online survey. You can pinpoint where you would like to see a sidewalk to crosswalk. The survey also asks people what FDOT should prioritize. You can fill out the survey here.

If you could not attend the in-person meeting, you can sign up for a virtual one that's on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

