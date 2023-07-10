FDOT continues to install sheet piling along Pine Island Causeway

MATLACHA, Fla. — When driving on the Pine Island Causeway you will see and hear large sheet pilings being pounded into the ground. According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), this is to help protect the bridge from future storms and erosion.

Hurricane Ian destroyed the causeway and bridge, but with Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order, the bridge was repaired in less than three days.

Ten months later, FDOT is now adding more protection to the bridge.

This is all under the Emergency Restoration of the Pine Island Causeway and Bridge.

Matlacha has a long way to go before it’s back to normal but business owners say it’s a small step in the right direction.

The sound of sheet pilings being pounded into the ground can be heard miles away from the bridge.

"It’s moving along, it could always go faster but I notice they were working on Saturdays," said Cindee Tolliver.

Even with the current pace, business owners like Cindee Tolliver said it's a sign of progress.

Tolliver and her husband own Traders Hitching Post, an authentic Native American jewelry and art shop. The couple set up shop back in 1994 and during their decades in business, Hurricane Ian is their biggest challenge.

"We just need people to come out and play," Tolliver said.

Tolliver told Fox 4's Briana Brownlee businesses on the island are taking a huge blow with the lack of customers. With so many hotels and Airbnbs closed because of Ian and it being in the offseason this is the slowest she experienced in her 29 years of business. She said it will be rough but she is holding on to hope.

“It always comes back," Tolliver said. "I’ve been here long enough to know, it’s Florida people are always going to come here.”

If you are traveling over the Pine Island Causeway and Bridge remember to be cautious of the workers who are expected to be working on the project for the next couple of months.

Pedestrians and bicyclists aren't allowed on the Causeway during construction repairs.

