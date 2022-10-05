Pine Island emergency road and bridge repairs done

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island.

Sunday the state directed FDOT to work with Lee County to complete repairs. The goal was to have it done by Saturday, October 8.

Hurricane Ian cut off access to this barrier island.

Which prevented necessary services and supplies from being driven directly into the community.

With construction complete, emergency personnel, utility trucks, and FDOT’s Cut and Toss crews now have access to make the island safe and secure for the 9,000 residents of Pine Island to soon begin returning to their homes and start their recovery.

Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent repairs to the Pine Island Bridge will be done.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that a contract to begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway was awarded repairs to the Sanibel Causeway by the end of the month.