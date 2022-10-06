FDOH Lee issues countywide precautionary swim notice

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health Lee County has issued a precautionary swim notice for all Lee County public beaches and swimming pools.

DOH said the notice is due to a possible increase in waterborne illness as Hurricane Ian has affected water quality.

Residents should avoid swimming in any pool until it has been properly cleaned and is fully functional. This means the pool has been cleared of all debris, has functioning recirculation and chemical treatment equipment, has operational life-saving equipment available, has clear water and properly balanced chemicals.

DOH is also urging residents to avoid contact with flood waters — including beaches — as they may contain sewage and waste. Entering the water may increase the risk of disease and illness, particularly for immunocompromised people. Flood water could also contain down power lines, debris and other hazards.

Collier County has also issued a similar notice.