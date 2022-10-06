FDOH Collier issues countywide precautionary swim notice

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is advising residents not to enter the water due to a possible increase of waterborne illness caused by Hurricane Ian.

Swimming is not recommended in pools or public beaches.

Heavy rain and storm surge can increase the levels of harmful bacteria in these waters.

Storm surge and floodwaters have also brought hazardous debris on to the beaches. You should not handle debris if you are not wearing proper safety equipment.

Residents and visitors should avoid swimming in coastal waters until bacterial testing shows waters meet Environmental Protection Agency standards. Testing will begin as soon as conditions are safe and areas are accessible.

Residents and visitors should also avoid swimming in any pool until it has been properly cleaned and is fully functional. This means the pool has been cleared of all debris, has functioning recirculation and chemical treatment equipment, has operational life-saving equipment available, has clear water and properly balanced chemicals.

Lee County has issued a similar notice.