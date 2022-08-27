Family reacts to news of two suspects named in the murder of 23-year-old Keion Upshaw

FORT MYERS, Fla. — "You know, it’s an empty space in our hearts and it’s been hard," Brittany Upshaw, older sister of Keion Upshaw, dealing with that emptiness since 2019, after the family lost 23-year-old Upshaw.

On an early November day, he was shot and killed in what police believed was a drive-by shooting, in front of his home on Gardenia Avenue in Fort Myers. On Thursday the United States Attorney announced that two men had been indicted for the murder of Upshaw.

24-year-old Marvin Harris, Jr., aka “Mesh” of Fort Myers, and 25-year-old, Latrel Jackson, aka “Kobe” of Plainfield, Illinois are charged with conspiracy to commit interstate murder for hire and interstate murder for hire.

Week after week, month after month, Upshaw's older sister Brittany, stayed in touch with the police," We were assigned with detective Urasetti, he would always call with updates on the case.

She says sometimes he had an answer, sometimes he had some good news, sometimes he had nothing,"

Then suddenly, the Upshaw family got the call they had been waiting for, "Thank you Jesus to get to this point and to get that phone call, it’s a blessing,

Now, however, though the wheels of justice turn slowly, the Upshaw family finally has some answers, with the exception of one. Why someone would potentially go to such lengths, to end Keion's life?

"He was full of life, he loved his boys, he took very good care of his kids, he didn’t bother nobody, he wasn’t in the streets."

If convicted, each man faces a mandatory term of life imprisonment.

Harris is expected to face a judge for the murder-for-hire case on Oct. 3.

