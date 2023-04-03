Elementary teacher faces child abuse charges after three victims come forward

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Harns Marsh Elementary school teacher faces charges of child abuse after an investigation found three victims in total.

On Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office received information about possible child abuse occurring at Harns March Elementary school in Lehigh Acres.

The first victim told LCSO that the suspect Adrean Johnson used a "pow-pow stick" (which is a ruler) to spank them on the buttocks, legs, and back and smacked his mouth.

The victim did not provide a timeline or any additional details. They did have red markings on his back.

The second and third victims also told LCSO that Johnson used a ruler to strike them on their buttocks, head, and knees.

Upon further investigation, a para-professional with the Lee County School District, who works with Johnson during the day said while in the classroom they observed Johnson yell and scream at the children in their faces.

The para-professional say they did not observe any physical abuse rendered by Johnson.

After further investigation, Johnson was later taken into custody by LCSO and was charged with one count of Felony Child Abuse.