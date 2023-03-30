Teacher arrested for hitting student at Harns Marsh Elementary School

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Lehigh Acres teacher for child abuse.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LSCO), the school resource officer at Harns Marsh Elementary in Lehigh Acres received information in regards to 39-year-old Adrean Johnson striking students.

Representatives from the Lee County School District responded to the school, removed the educator from the classroom while the detectives conducted interviews, and collected evidence.

Investigators say Johnson slapped the victim in the face with her hand and would strike them on the legs, back, and buttocks with a ruler.

Johnson was placed under arrest for one count of Felony Child Abuse.

LCSO says the investigation is still active and additional charges are possibly forthcoming as we continue our investigation with the Lee County School District.