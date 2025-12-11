Driver convicted in fatal bridge crash that claimed motorcyclist’s life

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County jury has convicted Jamaine Alexander Washington for causing the 2024 crash that killed a motorcyclist on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers.

The verdict was delivered Wednesday evening after a two-day trial.

Assistant State Attorney Martin Stark, of the State Attorney’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit, prosecuted the case.

The crash happened in February 2024, when Washington was speeding in a car and rear-ended a man on a motorcycle - killing him. Washington later claimed he was not driving at the time, but an investigation by the Fort Myers Police Department identified him as the driver.

The jury ultimately found Washington guilty of Vehicular Homicide, Driving While License Suspended, and Perjury When Not in an Official Proceeding.

Sentencing is set for January 5, 2026. The State has filed notice seeking to classify Washington as a Habitual Felony Offender, which would increase the potential maximum penalty.