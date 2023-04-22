Downtown Fort Myers bustling with Music Walk and former President Trump's visit

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With former President Donald Trump in town Friday night, plus the Music Walk, it made for a busy night in downtown Fort Myers.

Many were expecting a packed night in the downtown corridor, but didn't see any issues as people came to enjoy the downtown event.

"I love it when they close the streets and do stuff like this and then the community gets together," said Jessica Lusk. "We just wanted to come down, maybe get a little glimpse of Trump, see the music that’s going on."

She and her husband Larry said they expected a heavy traffic turnout, but say it wasn't bad.

Another couple had the same thoughts, which is why the Schwings wanted to get downtown around 4 p.m.

"We came a little early because Mr. Trump is here, thought it would be a little crazy, but it really is not," Schwing said.

Both couples say downtown was a little slower than normal.

"I was actually expecting a couple more bands," Lusk said. "I thought it was a little light."

Both pointing to the former president's visit as one reason.

"I think people thought it would be a disaster zone down here, lack of parking," Schwing said.

They also believe it could be because season is slowing down.

"We’re getting a little past season now, maybe the crowd is a little less than that," Schwing said.



Even on what may seem like a slow night, it was nothing short of what the Fort Myers nightlife brings to southwest Florida.

"This is what we’re about," Schwing said.

More officers were walking around the area because of the former president's visit as roads were also closed. They are expected to open up by the end of the night.