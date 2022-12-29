Did something go missing from your home after Ian? Sanibel Police may have it.

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — If you’re missing a few things after Hurricane Ian, Sanibel Police says they may have it. A couple, who claimed to be working with a clean-up crew on the island, allegedly stole people’s property.

According to a Cape Coral police report, an officer was investigating a stolen car case when they stumbled on a storage unit full of items and confronted the couple living inside.

“The woman said we were legitimately out on Sanibel working and we used that as an opportunity to steal things also,” said Sanibel Police Chief William Dalton. “I guess on the way home each day they would help themselves to other people’s property.”

With a search warrant, Sanibel Police took the property and put it in their storage unit.

PHOTOS: Property obtained by Sanibel Police

“Chainsaws, obviously alcohol, miter saw, compressor, golf clubs,” Dalton said. “This is a very unique case.”

The problem the department is having is they can’t find who owns any of the items. Without a victim, they can’t prosecute the couple.

“That’s pretty frustrating,” Dalton said. “You’d like to be able to you know, to arrest someone if they’ve stolen other people’s property.”

Dalton hopes people will come forward and claim their items. You can use a receipt or a photo to prove the item is yours.

“We’re trying to reunite this property with its rightful owners and we really haven’t had much success in that so far,” he said. “We’ll hold onto it for as long as we can and see if we can identify an owner.”

While the items sit in a storage unit, he wants potential criminals to know crimes like this will not be tolerated on Sanibel Island as the community works to rebuild.

“I think it’s despicable somebody does that,” Dalton said. “They lost practically every personal possession that they own, and yet people still go and victimize them.”

If any of the property is yours, Dalton says to call the non-emergency number at 239-472-3111.