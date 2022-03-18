DeSantis to visit Fort Myers with DEO, Volunteer Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be speaking in Southwest Florida Friday morning.

In an announcement sent by his office, DeSantis will be speaking with Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, as well as Volunteer Florida CEO Corey Simon.

The announcement will be made at an address on Mercury Way, which is near the Century 21 Mobile Home Park that was heavily damaged by the January tornado outbreak.

A topic of discussion was not announced. The appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m.; look for a live stream of that event in the video player below when it begins. Refresh this page afterwards for new details.