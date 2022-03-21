LCSO Deputy who was shot on duty is released from hospital

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy who was shot during a traffic stop in Lehigh Acres was released from the hospital on Monday.

The deputy-involved shooting happened in the area of State Road 82 and Gunnery Road/Daniels Parkway on Thursday.

LCSO deputies confirmed that the deputy was shot in the arm during a robbery where the suspect was shot dead.

"Our deputy observed a stolen motor vehicle, attempted to stop it and in doing so the suspect started to fire and presented a deadly force to our deputies." Sheriff Carmine Marceno

The deputy exchanged gunfire and was hit in the shoulder area by a bullet from the suspect. The male suspect is deceased and [was] a violent felon.

