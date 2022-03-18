Watch
Lee County Sheriff's deputy recovering from gunshot wound

An LCSO deputy is in stable condition after being shot in the arm following an incident involving a stolen vehicle.
Posted at 2:50 AM, Mar 18, 2022
A Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in the arm during a shooting involving a stoeln vehicle in Lehigh Acres. It happened near the intersection of Gunnery Road and State Road 82.

That deputy was responding to a call when the man suspected of stealing the vehicle started shooting at him, and deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, did not survive.

The deputy is being treated for his injuries at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno told Fox 4 that he is considered stable.

