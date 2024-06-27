Watch Now
BREAKING: Witnesses say they heard gunshots, Three Oaks Park evacuated in Fort Myers

Lee County Deputies had guns drawn on the side of I-75
Deputy Scene on I-75
Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies drive to a scene on the side of I-75, near Three Oaks Park on Thursday morning
Deputy Scene on I-75
LCSO on scene
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jun 27, 2024

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — FOX 4 is working to learn more about an active scene on I-75 South near Alico Road.

Take a look at this video of Lee County Deputies on the side of the interstate with their guns drawn.

I75 SCENE

At this early point in the response, the Lee County Sheriff's Office tells us it's working to gather information.

Witnesses tell Fox 4's Mahmoud Bennett that people heard gunshots. They told him Three Oaks Park was evacuated to a spot in the median of Three Oaks Parkway.

Three Oaks Park Scene
Lee County Sheriff's Deputies respond to a scene near Three Oaks Park on Thursday morning

The Florida Highway Patrol is also on scene.

This is a breaking news situation. We will update this story as soon as we have more information.

