Democratic governor candidate Nikki Fried makes campaign stop in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The race for governor is coming down to the wire for Democratic candidates. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made a campaign stop in Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres on Saturday.

The gubernatorial candidate is facing off against U.S. Rep. Charlie Christ. She met with voters at a home in Fort Myers and stopped at an early voting site.

We brought some of our area's key issues to Fried, including Southwest Florida's rapid growth and what Fried would do about the housing crisis if she wins the governor's seat.

“Declaring a housing emergency on day one, gives me the opportunity to use our state attorney and our Attorney General to go after the predatory landlords, because that’s what it is. It’s greed and it’s cruel," Fried said. "Having people have to pay so much money for rent. That’s day one, and also, it allows us the opportunity to start looking at ways to build more affordable homes."

Christ is starting his statewide tour on Monday in St. Petersburg.

Election Day is on August 23 and as of Saturday afternoon, more than two million Floridians have either voted early or by mail.