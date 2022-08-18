Crews installing new bridge for Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach will shut down from 11 pm Thursday night to 6 am Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.

The bridge is 67 feet long and is meant to connect the incoming resort to the rest of the island.

Margaritaville General Manager, David Cesario, calls it 'the bridge to paradise' and says it's meant to ease up car and pedestrian traffic along the island.

“It’ll allow people to cross over without having the risk of getting hit by a car or the congestion that pedestrian foot traffic usually brings," says Cesario.

The public will be able to access the bridge by stairs or by elevator on both sides of Estero Boulevard and will be accessible once the entire Margaritaville project is completed in September 2023.