Margaritaville will create hundreds of jobs on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Many business leaders on Fort Myers Beach are looking at the incoming Margartiaville resort as something that will change the island for the better.

The chamber of commerce on the island said demolition will begin soon, which is why these new screens went up around the project's perimeter fence Tuesday.

The chamber said you can expect shovels in the ground by mid-August.

That has existing businesses hopeful. Many believe the resort will do for them what the Luminary Hotel has done for Downtown Fort Myers.

The chamber said it will create an economic boom and will spur other projects on the island.

Marty Harrity, the owner of Doc Ford's, Dixie Fish Co., and The Whale said it'll lead to upgrades at existing businesses like his.

"Progress is what it is and I mean, people want nice places to stay. And I think when people come in and build new facilities and open new restaurants, it makes you look at your existing business to say 'what do I have to do to get better, to compete in a competitive marketplace?' And you just have to upgrade," said Harrity.

It's anticipated that the resort will bring in close to $58 million in revenue every year.

The chamber said it will also create between 300 and 400 new jobs, with 200 of those being full-time positions.

The resort hasn't posted those positions yet. But you can check-in here as we get closer to the Fort Myers Beach location opening.

