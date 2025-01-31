Watch Now
UPDATE: Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-75 near Tuckers Grade

Delays are expected for a few hours.
UPDATE 4:50 p.m.:

The crash on I-75 has killed one person.

According to FHP, the crash involves a semi-truck and a car.

FHP says it will send more details on Friday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-75 near Tuckers Grade. The crash has shut down all southbound lanes.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the crash is serious with injuries.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras captured an ambulance leaving the scene around 4:10 p.m.

Delays are expected for the next several hours, CCSO says.

