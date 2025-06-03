UPDATE: Crash on Burnt Store Road kills one

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.:

FHP says one person is dead in the crash. The agency confirms it is between a car and a semi-truck.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash between a car and a semi-truck has shut down Burnt Store Road in both directions.

Fox 4 is at the scene and community correspondents say drivers are being asked to turn around. Charlotte County deputies are directing traffic north of the county line, while Lee County deputies are asking drivers from the south to turn around.

Florida Highway Patrol says they are not on scene yet.

It's not clear if there are any injuries.