Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

UPDATE: Crash on Burnt Store Road kills one

Drivers are being asked to turn around
Crash on Burnt Store Road
Fox 4
Crash on Burnt Store Road
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.:

FHP says one person is dead in the crash. The agency confirms it is between a car and a semi-truck.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash between a car and a semi-truck has shut down Burnt Store Road in both directions.

Fox 4 is at the scene and community correspondents say drivers are being asked to turn around. Charlotte County deputies are directing traffic north of the county line, while Lee County deputies are asking drivers from the south to turn around.

Florida Highway Patrol says they are not on scene yet.

It's not clear if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.