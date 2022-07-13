Couple that stole $880,000 of COVID relief funds sentenced

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lehigh Acres couple who stole $880,000 in COVID relief funds was sentenced in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Bruey was sentenced to 51 months after pleading guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions.

Amber Bruey was sentenced to 48 months after pleading guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and illegal monetary transactions.

In addition, the couple will have to participate in a mental health program. They will not be able to open any new lines of credit or make big purchases without talking to a probation officer. The pair will also have to participate in random drug tests. The couple is required to pay back the amount that they stole ($881,058.35).

Anthony Bruey must report to prison by August 15, 2022 and Amber Bruey must report by April 3, 2023