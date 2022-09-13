Community honoring 20-year-old marine fatally shot by stepfather

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tuesday night, friends and loved ones of the 20-year-old Cape Coral man who died after Cape Coral Police said his stepfather shot him, will gather to remember the life of the young Marine.

Brian McKellop Jr. died last Wednesday night after CCPD said he was trying to protect his mother during a fight with her husband, who was McKellop Jr.'s stepfather— 53-year-old Gabriel Fernandez.

“There are so many ways we could get justice for him, but it’s just too hard to formulate right now,” said Jessica Hattermer, a friend of McKellop’s since fifth grade.

Friends of McKellop told our Briana Brownlee that he graduated from Ida Baker High School where he was part of the JROTC program, played basketball, and ran track.

“Heaven gained another angel….a strong one…with a heart of Gold,” said Hatteamer. “Besides the fact that he was an athlete, he was a mentor, he was a leader and most of all he was a friend more like a brother.”

Words like “extremely humble” and “dedicated” were how McKellop Jr’s friends described him while remembering his days after his violent death.

“What hurts the most is knowing that we lost such an amazing man not just an amazing man but a really honorable person who had so much going for him,” said Celine Lobocchiaro, a friend of McKellop Jr. since middle school.

“He was just chasing his dreams,” said Hatteamer. “It was really hard to wrap my head around that concept, I thought she was joking.”

The news of his death turns out not to be a cruel joke to his friends. Late Wednesday night CCPD said the young marine was protecting his mother during a fight with her husband who was also his stepfather. CCPD said Gabriel Fernandez admitted to shooting McKellop Jr. in the back and chest.

He later died at a hospital, leaving so many questions to go with so many memories for a community who called him a “hero”.

“I just remember that energy he carried. He always knew how to light up a room when he came in you would be like ‘oh it’s Brian,” Hattermer said.

“Brian will always live on in our hearts forever, and he wasn’t just number one on the field he’ll always be number one in our hearts,” Lobocchiaro said.

Tuesday night at 8:00 pm, family and friends of McKellop Jr. will gather at the Watch Club Beach in Cape Coral for a vigil and memorial. The public is welcome and encouraged to bring a balloon and Lantern for Brian’s life.