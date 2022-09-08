Cape Coral police investigating home on SW 17th Street

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a home in the 800 block of SW 17th Street Thursday morning.
The road is blocked off and investigators are walking in and out of the house through the open garage.
Their main focus at this time is in the garage around a bicycle and the vehicles parked in the driveway of the home.
Police say it is an isolated incident and people should avoid the area.
The Cape Coral Police Department is on scene of an isolated incident at the 800-Block of SW 17th Street.— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) September 8, 2022
There will be an increased police presence in this area while the investigation is being conducted. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route pic.twitter.com/ej7V1dtTw1