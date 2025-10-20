Commissioner wants to consider renaming Civic Center property to Mike Greenwell Regional Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The legacy of Lee County Commissioner and former Boston Red Sox player Mike Greenwell left a lasting impact on many people, including his fellow commissioners. Commissioner David Mulicka will talk to the Board on Tuesday about renaming the Civic Center property to Mike Greenwell Regional Park.

The Civic Center in North Fort Myers is in District 5, the area Greenwell represented. It's also about one mile away from 31 Produce, the store and restaurant Greenwell owned.

Greenwell died on Oct. 9 after a battle with thyroid cancer.

At the start of the 9:30 a.m. meeting, commissioners will hold a moment of silence for Greenwell as his chair remains empty with a black cloth draped over it.

Then, a Lee County spokesperson told Fox 4 commissioners are expected to vote on the renaming from Lee County Civic Center Complex to Mike Greenwell Regional Park.

Lee County also requested to fly flags at half-staff on Tuesday at all state buildings in Lee County, which was approved by the governor's office.