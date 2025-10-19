Hundreds gather at JetBlue Park to celebrate life of Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A sea of red and blue filled JetBlue Park on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people gathered to honor the life of Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell, who died Oct. 9 at age 62 after a battle with thyroid cancer.

The two-time All-Star and former Boston Red Sox player turned county commissioner left a lasting impact on Southwest Florida through both his athletic career and public service.

Jimmy Roberts, who knew Greenwell for decades, said the commissioner always kept his word.

"He's always been good to me. He's always talked to him and what he told me that he would do, he has done, and I'm going to miss having somebody like that," Roberts said.

Roberts said Greenwell's request for donations to Lee County 4-H instead of flowers demonstrates his character.

"In lieu of flowers, when people donate to the Lee County 4-H that that hit a spot in my heart, knowing what he's doing to help," Roberts said.

Sanibel Mayor Mike Miller worked closely with Greenwell after Hurricane Ian and praised his dedication to recovery efforts.

"He was very instrumental in helping our recovery after Ian and to other hurricanes," Miller said.

Johnny Limbaugh watched Greenwell's entire career transition from baseball to politics.

"He's done a great job for the for the area as bringing recognition as a baseball player and then as a county commissioner," Limbaugh said.

The public was invited to wear Red Sox colors to the celebration. Many attendees honored that request as they shared memories and paid their respects to a man who served Southwest Florida both on and off the field.

