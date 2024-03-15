Coast Guard rescues man from sinking boat 185 miles off Fort Myers coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 72-year-old man was rescued by the Coast Guard Friday after they say his 40-foot sailing boat started sinking.

It happened about 185 miles west of Fort Myers. The Air Station in Clearwater spotted him in their helicopter around 12 p.m. They hoisted him up and sent him to a hospital. His condition is not known.

The man sent a distress call around 8 a.m. over the radio. He reported his position and activated an emergency position indicating radio beacon.

"Coast Guard crews were able to complete this rescue quickly and efficiently thanks to the boater having a properly registered EPIRB aboard his vessel,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Michael D. Dinapolis, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander. “We encourage all boaters to adhere to safe boating in case they find themselves in an emergency out at sea, like the one we responded to today. Safe boating will increase your odds of survival no matter the circumstance.”