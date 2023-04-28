City of Sanibel encourages planting native plants this Arbor Day

SANIBEL, Fla. — If you've never been to Sanibel’s City Hall, the grounds are covered in native plant species from trees to shrubs to beautiful flowers, all native to the island or considered "Florida friendly."

The goal is to get more native plants on the island. That's why the city is back to hosting walks on Saturdays— to educate and encourage more planting of native plants and bring life back to Sanibel.

"Take a tour around the grounds of City Hall to learn about the different vegetation options for landscaping," said Rachel Rainbolt, a conservation officer with Sanibel's Department of Natural Resources.

Rainbolt said what you see growing around city hall are plants that are unique to Southwest Florida's barrier islands. And they aren't just pretty; they protect beach and bay properties from erosion.

"Native vegetation is well adapted to local climate and seasonal changes,” said Rainbolt. “And once they are established, they require little to no irrigation."

They also don't require the use of fertilizers, meaning better water quality on the island. The native plants also help the island's wildlife.

"Including migratory birds, gopher tortoises, as well as providing coastal and bay erosion,” said Rainbolt. “And providing sand excretion for our nesting shorebirds and sea turtles."

And like southwest Floridians, these native plants are resilient.

"We noticed a lot of damage more so to exotic vegetation, which is part of the reason Sanibel requires the utilization of native plants in their landscaping plans," said Rainbolt.

Sanibel's city code requires the protection of these native plants. They can't be easily moved, and the city doesn't allow exotic plants on the island that would compete with these native plants.

If you are interested in learning more about what to plant in your backyard, City of Sanibel invites you to City Hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 9 a.m. to go on a native plant walk of your own.