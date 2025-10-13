Celebration of life for Mike Greenwell scheduled to be at JetBlue Park

GATEWAY, Fla. — A celebration of life for Mike Greenwell will be held on Oct. 18 at JetBlue Park. The former Boston Red Sox player and Lee County commissioner died on Oct. 9 after a battle with thyroid cancer.

According to Lee County officials, the public is invited to wear Red Sox colors. The celebration of life will include comments from Greenwell's family, elected leaders and representatives from the Red Sox.

Through the concourse, the county said it will display Greenwell memorability and other tributes to him.

"The family is encouraging residents and fans to bring their best “Mike Greenwell stories” and share memories," the county said in a press release.

Gate D will open at 11:30 a.m. and the 1 p.m. celebration is expected to end at 3 p.m.

No tickets are needed and everyone is welcome to attend.

Greenwell was a Lee County a native who played for the Red Sox for 12 years. He was appointed to the commissioners by Gov. DeSantis in July 2022 and was reelected in 2024.

Those who cannot attend can watch the Celebration of Life via livestream. Check www.leegov.com [leegov.com] for details.