Casino guard reports encounter with men believed connected to July 7 robberies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying two men who may be involved in various casino and arcade robberies that took place in Lee County last week.

Investigators took to social media Tuesday, posting security images from the Lucky 7 Jackpot on Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers.

On July 7, two subjects entered the Lucky 7 Jackpot on Cleveland Ave. They asked if they had a specific type of gaming machine. The security guard recognized the subjects from recent news stories and believes they were both concealing firearms and intended to rob the business. pic.twitter.com/Brw4sXNajj — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) July 12, 2022

According to investigators, a security guard said the two men entered the casino July 7, asking about a specific type of gambling machine.

The guard reportedly recognized the men from news reports that day about earlier robberies and said they believed the men were hiding guns.

Investigators have not said if any money was taken during this encounter.

Two men have been arrested in connection with two of the previously announced cases; police say they believe the Lucky 7 incident is connected.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you are encouraged to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.