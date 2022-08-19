Cape Coral vacant homes overwhelmed with weeds, causing issues for neighbors cleaned up

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Just two days after Fox 4 highlighted two homes overgrown with weeds, even causing rodent problems for one neighbor, have now been cleaned up.

On Friday Tony Allen, who lives next door to one of the houses, shared with us photos of the revamped properties.

"They have had a company out here at those two homes cleaning up the outside of the two properties," Allen said.

The homes are on NW 33rd place, near Kismet Parkway and Burnt Store Road. One is on the corner NW 33rd Place and the other is three houses down.

We first met Allen on Wednesday and spoke with him about the homes that have been sitting vacant for at least three years. They're built on the outside, but Allen says that's it.

He said the weeds surpassed the windows, rats went through his backyard last year and Allen most recently saw a snake.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood

When we reached out to the City of Cape Coral, a spokesperson said the properties were owned by Nextech Construction. The properties were put up for sale a week ago, and another contractor purchased them and took over construction.

Following our exchange with the City, code cases were opened on Thursday and we were told a Code officer would check to see if there are any current violations.

"The length of time an owner has to correct a violation depends on the type of violation," a spokesperson said in an e-mail.

It's not known if the City has issued any violations or warnings, but Allen says the homes are in the process of being cleaned up now.