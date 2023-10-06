CAPE CORAL | Unknown construction crew digs giant hole on homeowner's property

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral homeowner is dealing with a huge problem. She turned to Fox 4 Investigates, looking for answers.

Daisy Tran says a construction company left a giant hole on her property near northeast 12th street, and now the City of Cape Coral says she has to clean it up.

It was supposed to be an investment project for Tran and her family, but now, she says it's a mess she's stuck with.

"I don't know what it is," Tran told Fox 4 Investigates Ryan Kruger. "See how they dug so close to the water?"

She said she doesn't know why this happened.

"I don't know who doesn't like me and did this," Tran said.

Tran had planned on eventually building a duplex. Since it sits empty, she doesn't see it everyday. But in late August, she noticed someone had dug up her land without her knowledge or permission.

"I don't know who got in here and did this. And for what reason? What have I done," she said.

Tran filed a police report, but never saw the construction crews who did it. Now, she doesn't know what to do.

She's been told it could cost thousands to repair the damage.

"I am a victim. I can't sell it. I can't afford to fill it," Tran said. "I don't know what to do."

The city's Code Compliance division sent her a violation notice for having work done without a permit.

The City of Cape Coral told Fox 4 they've worked hard to figure out who did this as well, but it's still unknown.

The concern is that a large amount of dirt was removed right next to the canal embankment. If the hole fills with water, the embankment could fail, potentially creating environmental and public safety issues.

The City went above and beyond to assist her, but ultimately and unfortunately the responsibility falls on the property owner to correct the issue. City of Cape Coral

"Now the city accuses me…says I am the violator," Tran said. "What have I done? I am the loser."

For now, she's stuck with the mess.