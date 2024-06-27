Cape Coral teen murder suspect in court; mom claims innocence in her own case

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Christopher Horne, Jr. appeared in court on Thursday.

His mother, Shanice Stewart, and several family members were in attendance - telling Horne they loved him as he waved back to them.

While Stewart did not comment on her son's case, she did share her thoughts on her own case with FOX 4's Colton Chavez.

"I'm doing really good. The case is doing really good. I'm innocent and you will see I'm innocent once this case is done and over with."

Horne, Jr's next case management date is set for August 1st at 1:30.

This is the same day Thomas Stein, another teen charged in connection with the case, is scheduled to appear in court.

However, they will appear at different times.