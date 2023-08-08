Cape Coral starts water main project near Santa Barbara Blvd. and Gleason Pkwy.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral said it's working on several projects to improve your water quality. One project starting is on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Gleason Parkway.

This project, diverting traffic, will focus on a new water main and sanitary sewer force main. This is expected to wrap up by August 18.

On Santa Barbara Place, there's another project through neighborhoods, leading to the city's pump station on Palm Tree Boulevard. That won't be wrapped up until early 2024.

The city is working to keep up with the growth as more and more people move to Cape Coral.

Another project, separate from the city, is the Caloosahatchee Connect. It's intended to bring surplus reclaimed water from Fort Myers to Cape Coral, using it for irrigation and fire hydrants.

Up north, the city is working on the Utilities Extension Project.

"Cape Coral originally was a low-density, rural community with septic tanks and shallow groundwater wells," the city said online. "Today, these shallow wells are depleting the upper groundwater aquifer, while failed septic tank effluent can flow into groundwater and canals which has the potential to cause environmental problems."

With this project, the city will be able to provide water to the area rather than well water.

Between all the projects, there's a lot of cash needed. The city's Water and Sewer Fund this year is $249 million. According to the proposed 2024 budget, the Water and Sewer Fund should be around $490 million, with nearly half going to the extension project.

In 2025, it's expected to drop to a little over $294 million.