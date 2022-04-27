Cape Coral shooting leaves one man injured, suspect on the run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police are looking for the person accused of shooting a man in the leg early Wednesday morning.

According to the incident report, Cape Coral Police responded to a shooting near SE Van Loon Terrace and SE 20th Place near Hancock Bridge Parkway around 2 a.m. Officers found a man in a back bedroom shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital for his injury. The report says several people were inside the home when the shooting happened and no one else was hurt.

Officers found several shell casings outside in front of the home. Police also discovered multiple bullet holes in the front window and in the building.

Major Crimes detectives are working on the suspect’s information, but there is no description at this time.

