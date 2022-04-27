Watch
Cape Coral shooting investigation

Posted at 5:21 AM, Apr 27, 2022
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning.

It is happening in the 1900 block of SE Van Loon Terrace in Cape Coral.

Investigators say to expect an increased police presence in the area.

They also are asking the public to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

