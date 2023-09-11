CAPE CORAL | Neighbors shoot at each other over loud music dispute

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly shooting his neighbor over a loud music dispute.

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m. police say Glen Ginochio went to his neighbor's house near Northeast 5th Street and 5th Place to tell them to turn down their loud music.

Moments later, neighbors called 911 and said they heard gunshots.

When police got to the area, they talked to the homeowners involved.

The homeowner told police he was inside when he heard a loud noise by his pool. He said when he got outside, Ginochio was holding a gun and yelling at the other person about the loud music, the police report said.

It went on to say the other person outside went back in the house, got a gun and came back out onto the lanai. That's when, the report says, the homeowner saw Ginochio start shooting and the other person started firing back.

Ginochio ran away, and talked to police after being treated for the gunshot wound.

The report says Ginochio went to the neighbor's house to tell them to stop playing music. He claims his neighbor shot him and Ginochio went back home.

At the scene, police found a gun and blood on the lanai.

Cape Coral Police says based on the statements made and the evidence at the scene, they arrested Ginochio for armed burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm.