CAPE CORAL | Man who shot and killed his stepson sentenced to 40 years

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The man who shot and killed his stepson in a Cape Coral home last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for second degree murder, and 15 years for shooting in a dwelling.

One year ago, on September 7, 2022, Gabriel Fernandez shot 20-year-old Brian McKellop Jr. after an argument in the home turned violent.

Fernandez was arguing with his wife, McKellop's mother, when McKellop attempted to intervene. This lead to Fernandez pulling out a gun and shooting the victim twice.

Last year, Fox 4 spoke with neighbors who knew the victim and lived just a few houses down from the home when the shooting happened.

Fernandez will serve his two sentences concurrently.