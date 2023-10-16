CAPE CORAL | Teens arrested for breaking into vacant home and trying to throw a party, police say

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department arrested three teens accused of breaking into a vacant home and trying to throw a party.

Police say on October 14 around 11:30 p.m., they got a call about a potential burglary near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Southeast 1st Place.

The 911 caller said the teens were seen trying to get into a vacant home under construction by smashing a window on the left side of the house. The caller said they yelled at the teens as police arrived.

When officers got to the home, police say they ran off. They eventually found the three teenagers ranging from 13 to 15-years-old.

As police arrested the teens, police say one had a backpack full of items: a red and black ski mask, two pairs of cloth gloves, a multi tool, allen wrenches, a wrench, pocket knife, black tape, four mini shooters of Parrot Bay liquor, an Advil bottle with a green leafy substance, tobacco, a lighter, and rubber cement.

During the investigation, detectives say the teens threw a rock into the window, trying to break in and throw a party.

A few nights before, the teens allegedly found an unlocked door at that same home and planned a party. When they went back, it was locked.

Police say they did not enter the home, and damage to the window is about $3,000.

The teens are charged with a variety of crimes including burglary, criminal mischief, resisting without violence and possession of burglary tools.