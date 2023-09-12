CAPE CORAL | Father-son duo sentenced in credit card fraud scheme

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The father-son duo, who were among nine people convicted in a credit card fraud scheme, have been sentenced for their roles in the crimes.

Carlos Tejeda, 62, and Juan Tejeda, 35, were sentenced to 16 and 15 years in federal prison, respectively.

Carlos and Juan were the ringleaders of a large-scale credit card fraud scheme that operated from 2015 through 2018 in Cape Coral. They were found guilty of 44 federal offenses in April of this year.

A third person involved in the scheme, 59-year-old Pedro Palaez, was sentenced to six years. He was convicted of 11 federal offenses.