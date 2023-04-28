Father-son duo among 9 convicted in Cape Coral fraud scheme

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Friday, a federal judge found three Cape Coral men guilty in a large-scale credit card fraud scheme.

Carlos Tejeda, Juan Tejeda and Pedro Pelaez were charged for their involvement in the scheme, which operated in Cape Coral from 2015 to 2018.

Father and son duo Carlos and Juan Tejeda were convicted of 44 federal crimes each, including wire fraud, identity theft and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Palaez was convicted of 11 federal crimes.

Evidence showed that Carlos Tejeda recruited several friends and associates, including Pelaez, to create shell companies, obtain credit card processing terminals and then permit Tejeda to swipe counterfeit cards using stolen numbers.

Nine people in total have been convicted in relation to this fraud scheme.