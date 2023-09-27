CAPE CORAL | Council pushes for faster timeline on Pine Island Rd. vision plan

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral’s city council is keeping its sights on the SR 78 Pine Island Road Corridor Vision & Action Plan.

The project with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) kicked off in April 2022 and on Wednesday, Laura Dodd, the City of Cape Coral's Principal Transportation Planner told the city council they understand the desire to fastrack the project.

“We have heard council loud and clear about their appetite and the scheduling for this and we are working diligently to meet that schedule,” said Dodd at a Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting.

The potential changes would span from Burnt Store Road to North Cleveland Avenue along Pine Island Road.

The points city staff wants to dial in for improvements are:



Enhance safety for all

Reduce Congestion

Improve multi-modal Connectivity and expand Transit Access

Enrich Corridor Character

These points coming from several conversations staff had with people living in Cape Coral through surveys and workshops.

But the plan for the city and FDOT to make this popular passageway safer might move a little slower.

At the COW meeting Wednesday, council members learned the next step, an impact study, could take up to a year before giving the green light for the actual design phase.

On Wednesday, council member Tom Hayden explained to city staff that the money for the study is included in next year's approved budget and encouraged staff and FDOT to fast-track the process.

“Last Thursday, we also got support from the county commissioners and others as well for moving forward with this because they understand the importance of getting this project done," said Hayden.

The project also aligns with the city’s desire to further develop areas included in the Pine Island Road district.

Plans for the SR 78 Pine Island Road Corridor Vision & Action Plan will come back to the city council before the impact study begins.