CAPE CORAL | City staff calls for adjustments as Pine Island Rd. reaches development limit

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Back in 2002, when the Pine Island Road Future Land Use District was established, it included development ranges for Residential, Hotel Rooms, Retail, Office, and Warehouse.

On Wednesday, the rapidly growing corridor is reaching the limits within the Pine Island Road District.

Cape Coral city staff report that currently there are 2,300 homes in Pine Island Rd District and approved projects add another 1,800 which they say are in the process of being constructed.

City staff reported that between projects under review (4,800 units) and projects that have had pre-application (2,300), the cap will be breached.

City staff said development permits will not be issued once the cap is reached.

On Wednesday, city staff recommended three options to the Cape Coral city council:



Remove existing residential developments from the district

Increase development caps within the district through a text amendment to the comprehensive plan.

Keep residential cap limits the same, but remove all other caps: hotel, office, retail, warehouse, etc., and exempt vertical mixed-use residential from the cap.

People like John Smart, the Development Review Committee Chairman for the organization, Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association, Inc. spoke with Fox 4 about mixed-use properties which he called, "smart development".

“Smart development would be, you can’t have 6,000 apartments and no place for these people to shop,” said Smart.

“You shouldn't have to drive 20 minutes just to go shopping,” added Smart.

All options The City of Cape Coral will have to look at as they work to pave the path forward for development along Pine Island Road.

