Cape Coral considering sidewalks in one neighborhood, but many residents say they don't want them

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral could be adding more sidewalks in the area, but many people in one neighborhood say they don't want them.

Sidewalks are proposed to go in on both sides of Skyline Boulevard between Cape Coral and El Dorado parkways.

"I just don't think we need the sidewalk," said Al Gross, who lives in the area. "It's a sidewalk that goes to nowhere."

Dyann Miller lives on Skyline and is also against sidewalks there.

"The concept of sidewalks throughout Cape Coral is a great project," she said. "If you put a sidewalk in there, you’re going to affect the swale."

The City says that could happen, but it depends on the particular home. Concerns and opinions in general were expressed on Thursday at the City's Public Works building during a public meeting.

The project is around $633,000 and would potentially move mailboxes, palm trees and other matured landscape.

City officials say it would help the area. Right now, there's only one bike lane on each side of the road.

"It provides pedestrian safety by having a dedicated facility outside of the bike lane to walk on," said Laura Dodd, the City's principal transportation planner.

Miller says adding five-foot sidewalks is too much. She would be more prone to accepting the idea if it was smaller, but still expressed concern over the swales. She thinks adding to the bike lanes is another option.

"You could add two feet on to the side of the road and get a little wider shoulder," she said.

Gross said people can just walk on the bike lanes as they do now.

"There’s a wide bike lane on both sides, so there’s plenty of space for people to walk," he said.

City Councilman Tom Hayden, a long-time advocate for sidewalks in Cape Coral within a mile of schools, says it's about safety for people walking and biking.

"We want both to co-exist, but we don’t want residents walking on the side of the road either," he explained.

As of Feb. 15, the City of Cape Coral told Fox 4 only 10% of roads have a sidewalk on at least one side of the road. About 12% of roads will have a sidewalk on one side over the next five years with funded projects.

A traffic camera had been tracking how many people ride their bikes or walk in the area. Dodd said that data will be compiled and go to City Council, along with feedback from the community.

"If the data shows we need a sidewalk, we’ll make the more of a priority than it is right now," Hayden said.

Currently, the city is working on another sidewalk project. They're putting in sidewalks that are within one mile of schools, with plans to expand another mile after.

"We don’t want to change our neighborhood," Miller said.

If you could not attend Thursday's public meeting, you can submit your feedback here.

