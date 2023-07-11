Canterbury School employee pleads guilty in firearm possession case

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Canterbury School employee has plead guilty to possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon, the State Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday.

Wyatt Olen Henderson was the Head of Security at Canterbury School. He was arrested in May after the Lee County Sheriff's Office received a complaint, saying Henderson was unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm on campus.

Henderson, a former detective with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, was convicted of three felonies in 2006 after he struck a teenager in the jaw while on duty.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.