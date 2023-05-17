Charlotte County Sheriff's Office detective convicted for violating civil rights of a child

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office detective has been convicted for violating the civil rights of a juvenile and lying to conceal his actions.

The charges come after an undercover drug operation where Wyatt Henderson and several undercover officers approached a juvenile suspect on suspicion that he was selling marijuana.

The juvenile initially fled but stopped after a short chase.

Henderson approached the van with his firearm drawn and ordered the juvenile to exit the vehicle, place his hands on his head and get on the ground. The juvenile complied, without resistance.

Henderson then proceeded to strike the juvenile in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The blow fractured the juvenile’s jaw and the fall lacerated his chin, requiring six stitches.

Afterward, Henderson filed a false report regarding the incident and lied about the event to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Henderson faces a maximum sentence of 25 years of imprisonment.