Business leaders discuss economic challenges at the Resnick-Wynn conference

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Business leaders gathered at Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday for the Resnick Wynn Family Business Conference to network and discuss the navigation of the shifting economic landscape.

This year’s conference theme, “Leading Family Businesses Through Critical Crossroads,” focused on strategies for adapting to changing economic conditions. The event featured a full room of business owners, guest speakers, and industry experts, including Michael Wynn, president of Sunshine Ace Hardware.

WATCH TO SEE WHICH BUSINESS LEADERS IN SWFL ATTENDED THE CONFERENCE:

Business leaders discuss economic challenges at Resnick Wynn conference

“The collective agenda today will be designed to give a lot of other businesses some great advice on changes they should expect from the economy,” Wynn explained.

A major topic of discussion was the recent tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump on Canada, Mexico, and China. Wynn shared how his company is preparing for potential supply chain disruptions.

“We’re dealing with the same challenges a lot of other businesses,” Wynn said. “As tariffs change, we have to look at the country of origin for our products. We’re making sure we’re looking for other sources of products to continue offering competitive prices. At the same time, we have to navigate other tax policies and economic shifts that are happening."

Despite the uncertainty, Wynn expressed confidence that his company, along with others, would adapt to the evolving economic landscape.

Speakers also discussed concerns over recent economic decisions by the Trump Administration.

“The ups and downs we’ve seen over the last week have concerned some people,” said Jeremy Siegel, the event’s keynote speaker.

Siegel believes it is too early to see the full effects of Trump’s tariffs. New economic data coming out in April may provide a clearer picture, but for now, he says local businesses remain optimistic.

“We’ve survived 250 years as a republic, the longest in history under one single form of government,” Siegel said. “We’ve got tremendous strength, and we’ll certainly survive the divisions we have now."

The Resnick Wynn Family Business Conference is an annual event focused on helping businesses network, share success stories, and navigate the challenges of generational transitions.

"Our job is to empower family businesses to become better and more resilient, and I think we are really accomplishing that" said John Resnick, founder of the The Resnick-Wynn Family Business Conference.

The next conference is scheduled for February 20, 2026.

Fox 4 is a sponsor of the conference.