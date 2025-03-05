Cybersecurity threats loom over Florida small businesses: how one company is fighting back

NAPLES, Fla. — Cyberattacks are a growing threat to small businesses. In 2024, 58% of small businesses experienced a cyberattack. And with more than 109 million scam emails sent daily in the U.S., cybercriminals are finding new ways to infiltrate businesses through phishing scams, fraudulent invoices, and social engineering tactics.

For Naples-based architect Brandt Henning, the reality of cyber threats became personal when he discovered his email had been hacked.

"Whenever we sent out an email that included the words 'invoice' or 'payment,' the hacker would intercept the message, manipulate the wording, and send it to the recipient," Henning explained. The attack not only disrupted his business operations but also put his clients at risk.

The situation escalated when Henning witnessed his emails being deleted in real time. "I freaked out," he said. Unsure of his next steps, he turned to Gamma Tech, a cybersecurity firm, for help.

Gamma Tech's president, Bradd Konert, emphasized the importance of early detection. "We want to detect these attacks as soon as they happen to minimize damage," Konert said. His team began monitoring Henning's email accounts, backed up his system, and implemented stricter security measures. One of the simplest yet most crucial changes? Stronger password hygiene.

"Not reusing passwords is key," Konert advised. "My guess is that’s how the hacker got into his account."

Cyberattacks like Henning’s are not uncommon. Konert said his company handles about ten similar cases each month. While businesses can take steps to reduce their risk—such as using two-factor authentication and staying alert to phishing attempts—no system is completely foolproof due to human error.

"The weakest link in cybersecurity is often the human factor," Konert explained. "It’s falling for the social engineering and the tricks.”

The issue hit even closer to home when Gamma Tech analyzed my own email account.

"This means you fell for an actual phishing attempt in 2024," Konert told me. "Your password was stolen and is now for sale on the dark web."

As cyber threats evolve, businesses must stay vigilant. Experts like those at Gamma Tech will be discussing cybersecurity challenges at the Resnick-Wynn Family Business Conference at Florida Gulf Coast University on Thursday. The event brings together Southwest Florida business owners to address the unique challenges that family-owned businesses face, including cybersecurity risks.

