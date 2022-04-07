Watch
Brush fire caused by child playing with fireworks, investigators say

Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 07, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Officials say a brush fire that sparked in eastern Lehigh Acres was caused by a child playing with fireworks.

Crews arrived to the 1100 block of Venetia St. E around noon Thursday.

The fire was small but was close enough to roadways to prompt the closure of Columbus Blvd. between Pisa and Capri St.

In a series of tweets describing the incident, officials with Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District said a boy was discovered to have been playing with fireworks in a lot near his house.

"In addition to being a bad idea due to our dry weather," the department said, "it is also a violation of the current burn ban."

