Brush fire caused by child playing with fireworks, investigators say

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Officials say a brush fire that sparked in eastern Lehigh Acres was caused by a child playing with fireworks.
Crews arrived to the 1100 block of Venetia St. E around noon Thursday.
The fire was small but was close enough to roadways to prompt the closure of Columbus Blvd. between Pisa and Capri St.
In a series of tweets describing the incident, officials with Lehigh Acres Fire Control & Rescue District said a boy was discovered to have been playing with fireworks in a lot near his house.
"In addition to being a bad idea due to our dry weather," the department said, "it is also a violation of the current burn ban."
